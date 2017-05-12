Starbucks Protein Boxes debut in U.S. stores

In response to customer feedback and just in time for summer, Starbucks has added more protein, fruits and vegetables to the company’s grab-and-go lunch menu.

The top customer requests asked for protein-packed options, chicken and turkey raised without antibiotics, and more fruits and vegetables.

Inspired by the popular Protein Bistro Box, Starbucks now offers six Protein Boxes for customers to choose.

The new Starbucks® Protein Boxes are an excellent source of protein with at least 20 grams of protein per box and feature chicken and turkey raised without antibiotics and include at least one cup of fruits and vegetables combined.