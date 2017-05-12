Danish Jewellery brand Trollbeads to foray into India, open 200 PoS in 3 years

Danish jewellery brand, Trollbeads – which has successfully expanded its business across the world through local business partners – has now set its eyes on the Indian market, the diverse and colourful culture of which has inspired many of the brand’s products.

In recent years, the brand has seen growth in its key Asian markets such as China and Japan.

For the jewellery brand, collaboration with distributors and franchise partners has been a highly effective way of entering and expanding in new markets.

Trollbeads believes in supplying products of the highest quality and providing its business partners with an international brand name, sophisticated IT platforms, marketing guidelines and sales training. This is then fused with the business partner’s passion for Trollbeads’ quirky jewellery and local knowledge of the markets.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based brand was started in 1976 in a small jewellery store. Today, Trollbeads is a global brand with sales in over 40 countries through distributors, subsidiaries and more than 3,500 retail outlets.

It has recently appointed Ashutosh Vaidya (Former Director, Luxottica, Samsonite), as its Representative for India.

Ashutosh Vaidya will operate Trollbeads’ India strategy, which centres around concept stores and select retail partnerships. Under his leadership, the brand expects to have more than 200 Points of Sales in India in the next 2-3 years’ time.

Trollbeads is currently in advance discussions with major jewellery retailers in the country and is expected to announce its India partners soon.