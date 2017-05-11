Ambience Mall going Omnichannel, digitization coming soon: Director, Arjun Gehlot

The Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, recently organized a three-day long Ambience Carnival, intended to entertain people with live music, fashion, food and entertainment. The carnival had all the ingredients of a perfect mela – it had a food zone, set up in association with The Grub Fest, that had pop ups of well-established restaurants displaying their signature delicacies; there were live musical performances by renowned musical bands and artists; performances by well-known radio jockeys and even a flea market comprising of clothing, accessories, jewellery, home décor and home-made food products stalls.

A mall is no longer just a shopping destination. The idea of adding major Family Entertainment Centres and doing family based events have been gaining popularity rapidly over the last few years. The idea – to substantially extend a mall’s draw, lengthen shopper stay and even increase revenue for tenants.

READ MORE: How superlative support services ensure a mall’s success

Says Director, Ambience Mall, Arjun Gehlot, “We have also evolved with the times to become a vibrant entertainment destination. We are looking to add more brands and categories in our mall for the convenience of our customers. We also plan to add more leisure activities and entertainment zones to cater to all visitor segments.”

Gehlot’s endeavor over the years has been to ensure that Ambience Mall becomes a vibrant entertainment destination for shoppers, and to embrace a new retail/restaurant/entertainment hybrid model to capture an increasing share of families’ out-of-home leisure time as well as their retail spending.

ALSO READ: Turning malls into profit centres with a dash of entertainment

He says that they are in the process of adding LGF and BluO to the Vasant Kunj mall and introducing more food and entertainment options at the Gurgaon mall. Along with that, they will also introduce many new brands this year including AM/PM, Label by Ritu Kumar, Anokhi, Anita Dongre, Adidas Original and Scotch & Soda. The zoning split in Ambience Mall is currently 20 pc -80 pc – 20 per cent food & entertainment and 80 per cent fashion retail.

The brands, which are on a revenue sharing basis at Ambience Mall, have a simple mandate from mall owners – to focus on the needs of the customers.

“We always try to understand the need of the customers and deliver what they would want to see/ experience inside the mall. Gurgaon being a destination mall needs to cater to engage need of the customers whereas Vasant Kunj needs to be very fashion centric,” says Gehlot.

MUST READ: Malls turn into destination centres for wedding shopping

Ambience Mall, which is completing 10 years of successfully fulfilling customer needs, is always evolving keeping the changing-with-time consumer and the dynamic nature of the market in mind.

“Digitization is on the cards as of now. All innovations are directed at elevating customer experience,” shares Gehlot, adding that they are considering enhancing the Omnichannel experience for consumers “in a unique way, but in a way that I will disclose only later, when plans are finalized”.