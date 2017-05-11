Myntra participates in Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale

Myntra, India’s largest platform for fashion and lifestyle, is participating in Flipkart’s Big 10 sale to be held from May 14th to May 18th. With special offers and discounts of up to 80 per cent on 3.5 lakh styles and designs, shoppers can prep up for the season’s biggest ever fashion sale.

Myntra will offer customers the best of brands including some of its own such as Roadster, HRX, Dressberry, Anouk, All About You and leading domestic and international brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Mango, Nike, Puma, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, Biba and French Connection among others.

Over the 5 days, customers can look forward to a price reveal on May 13 between 7 pm – 9 pm, a mystery offer at midnight to kick off the sale and special offers such as After party hours at 8 pm every night featuring ladies night and flash sales. A Red Carpet Celeb night on May 14 at 8 pm will have additional discounts on celebrity brands such as HRX, All About You, WROGN, Ecko, Being Human among others.

Another interesting concept launched for the first time is the Myntra Fashion Stock Exchange on May 17th which will have special offers and discounts changing every half an hour so customers need to look out for the best deals and grab them on time.

Talking about the Big 10 sale, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, Ananth Narayanan, said, “The Big 10 sale is our way of thanking the customers for believing in us and supporting us for the past decade. Myntra has transformed the way people shop for fashion in India and our aim with the Big 10 sale is to continue to delight our customers. We have several never before offers lined up over the five days and are expecting to do 30 per cent of our monthly sales during this period.”

Offers such as 100 per cent cash back and flat 80 per cent off on products will feature through the entire duration of the sale. Customers will be eligible for 20 per cent extra cash back while shopping using PhonePe.