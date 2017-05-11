A look at SPAR Hypermarket’s Omnichannel journey

SPAR Hypermarket, operated by Dubai-based Landmark Group’s Max Hypermarkets, recently entered the Omnichannel space to provide its customers an easy and hassle-free shopping experience across channels.

The hypermarket is looking to extend an assortment in terms of range and freshness to online customers. The idea is to provide an e-commerce system with multi-channel capabilities to existing brick-and-mortar customers and to acquire new customers.

The company had to first dealt with the following challenges before preparing its futuristic e-commerce solution:

Challenges:

Transform the organization from brick-and-mortar based hypermarket to Omnichannel ready e-commerce enterprise

Provide customers with pick up from store option in addition to home delivery

Utilize brick-and-mortar store inventory for online customers as well

Complex and store specific business rules for promotions, prices, inventory, employee discounts, delivery slots etc.

Return and refund management for complete and partial returns and no-show cases

User location and its mapping to specific store for picking and delivery

Comprehensive fraud check rules

Complex pick and pack process enabled to pick meat, non-meat, fresh, frozen, and chilled items in most optimized way

Short picks, fulfillment through IST (Inter Store Transfer), fulfillment through local purchase, MRP differences during picking

On-time cost effective last mile deliveries to customer considering one order may contain meat, non-meat, fresh, frozen, and chilled items

Payment reconciliation and commercial SOPs

Leverage the existing brick-and-mortar store operations for online order fulfillment

SPAR Hypermarket, which is present in more than 40 countries with over 12,000 stores, appointed HCL technologies to come up with an effective solutions that will answer all the above challenges and bring about a confluence between SPAR’s online and offline worlds.

The HCL team evaluated the best in class e-commerce platforms from Oracle, IBM, SAP and Magento and finally decided to use SAP Hybris as platform for SPAR.

A few salient features of HCL’s approach include:

Program Perspective

HCL’s design methodology is to use proven state of art technologies and best practices to assemble a scalable, flexible, extendable and easy to maintain multi-channel e-commerce platform that offers high performance and availability

The overall program is multi-phase development or Iterative development model to allow more flexibility for changes.

The program was phased as incremental functionality releases to facilitate business operations familiarize with digital transformation and ramp-up the brick and Mortar operations gradually. The first release was a closed Beta release delivered in two months

Solution Perspective

Captured the challenges faced by each individual category and did a holistic analysis of AS IS operations and challenges faced by them to identify the gaps and accordingly designed the TO BE state e-commerce solution for smooth operations

Hybris OOTB features were used extensively to provide extensibility, flexibility and maintainability to the solution

Understand the interfacing solutions for pick & pack, last mile delivery, gift cards, ERP, POS, products attributes data, payment gateways etc. and designed their integrations with e-commerce system for building a complete e-commerce system

Inventory management, being very important in implementing e-commerce solution, was built after multiple iterations and discussions

Application validation against industry standards such as W3C compliance and Applicable Security Compliance

Application performance testing against industry standards

Implementation of Solr search engine for predictive and self-learning search

Integration with Google Analytics and other third party tools

Hybris cockpit customization are done to support CSR

Solution provides mobile Apps along with Web store to provide true Omnichannel experience to customers

Customized Hybris services to support both web and native mobile app front ends

The solution is hosted on Azure cloud and managed by HCL to support 10k+ SKUs

What HCL did:

HCL took end-to-end ownership of e-commerce system development, hosting and support

Engaged with MAX Hypermarket’s third party systems’ vendors to elaborate requirements and integrations

Hosting the solution on Azure cloud to ensure scalability and ongoing Infrastructure support

Approach

Low cost and investment model – OPEX driven

Leveraging available Brick and Mortar infrastructure to provide pick up from store with home deliveries

Engaging customers across a host of channels- in-store, web, mobile Apps etc.

Keeping emphasis on USP of Client i.e. freshness of products to be delivered and convenience of deliveries made

Incremental Agile development approach

Support started along with development

Performance testing ensured that system works well under load

Security testing ensured that system remain secure and non-vulnerable

Azure cloud based hosting to ensure scalability

24X7 support for Apps and Infra

Solution design to address business complex scenarios like:

Pick & Pack – The system has the ability for assisted picking to improve the picking efficiency based on the store layout. The pick order of SKU’s will be sorted to minimize the ‘picker’s travel during picking process and improve picking efficiency.

Last mile delivery – Ability to assist to dispatch orders, delivery van route optimization using Google Maps and handling delivery, returns and doorstep card payment

Capabilities

Leveraged HCL E-Commerce COE expertize for help prepare the vision for the solution and translate it into digital transformation tasks

HCL provided e-commerce Functional and technical consulting aligned to MAX Hypermarket’s business and operations

HCL delivered the beta version within 2 months of requirements finalization

Business Benefits

Cost reduction/savings

OPEX model has been proposed and used by customer for e-commerce system development

Another source of revenue (online orders) added

Brick and Mortar store inventory and infrastructure has been used for online order

keeping the overall cost low and ensuring better inventory management

Existing POS based invoicing has been used to improve efficiency and save cost

Existing ERP system used for data

Efficiency/productivity gains

Automation of Pick & Pack and Last mile delivery systems help achieving operational efficiency and minimizing errors

Existing POS based invoicing has been used to improve efficiency and save cost

SPAR’s response

“Dear All,

Its our pleasure to inform you all that finally we have arrived in the Omni-Channel space. This is a big moment for all of us in Spar Hypermarket. Adding to it, we are the first to go-live in hypermarket space in India gives a truly amazing feeling.

Thanks to the entire HCL team to make this happen. The unique thing about this project was the feeling that one got, it was never a Technology project but a Business project. And we all worked as One team to achieve this. This would not have been possible without the support of all the HCL members listed and their contribution towards this journey.

This is just a start and I am sure we have miles to go before we deliver a world class product to our customers. The start has been made and we need to move on and aspire to be the best in business.

I am sure HCL will keep focus on the project and support in all possible way to help SPAR Online grow which in turn should also help HCL to get more projects in this space.

Congratulations once again, we need to celebrate!!!”

Sunil Nair Sr. VP – Technology & Biz. Solutions

“Dear All,

I’m very happy to inform you that we are live on the World Wide Web. Yes! Our website www.sparindia.com is operational.

The advantages for our customers & I would request all of you to register and witness are:

Secure environment

Much faster (downloads in less than 6s) and ability to handle traffic

Online prepayment option

OTP confirmation of mobile numbers

e-mail confirmations on registration/order placement

option to reset password online

Add items to cart from order history

Minimal downtime, and many more….

This is a milestone & our first step on the web. Progressively we will leverage the platform for multiple business opportunities.

I shall shortly be sending out a formal communication to all our employees & the landmark employees. Thanking you for your continued support & please definitely register and shop on the site to experience it.”