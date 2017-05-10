Winning Ideas Win Big at India Shopping Centre Awards 2017

For Shopping Centres in India, probably the steepest learning curve was moving from the reliance on the ‘find great brands and the customers will come’ approach, to creating sophisticated social campaigns, building customer databases and laying the foundations for an ‘Omnichannel ecosystem’.

Retail destinations are often at the very forefront of customer experience and connection. But what should those who manage them be considering and integrating when it comes to marketing trends? How do leaders in the Retail and Shopping Centre environment ensure success in the ever-changing world?

To give us a peek into the trends and spotlights of the future, 10 of India’s most admired malls presented one great idea executed in FY 2016-17 and one great idea planned for FY 2017-18.

This was followed by a panel discussion by eminent shopping centre names including DLF Utilities; Anil Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, Elante Mall (Carnival Realty); Mukesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Infiniti Malls; Rajneesh Mahajan, Executive Director, Inorbit Malls; Sanjeev Mehra, Vice President, Quest (CESC Properties); V. Muhammad Ali, COO-Retail, Forum Malls (Prestige Estates Projects); Rajendra Kalkar, The President – West, Phoenix Mills; and Shibu Philips, Business Head, Lulu Mall.

A high-profile jury consisting of Anuj Puri, Chairman, Jones Lang LaSalle (Residential); Roosevelt D’souza, MD – South Asia, Nielsen; Sumitro Ghosh, CEO, Tata Starbucks; Anshul Jain, MD – India, Cushman &Wakefield; Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India; and Pramod Arora, Managing Director &CEO, Future Market Networks judged the best idea from all 9 presentations.

Anil Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, Elante Mall was specially mentioned at the award ceremony for the implementing the idea of washing car wheels before entering the mall as it not only helps in keeping the mall clean but also helps in saving and recycling the water.

Here is the list of awardees:

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

Best Presentation: Idea Executed in FY 2016-17 – Forum Malls

Best Presentation: Idea Conceptualised for FY 2017-18 – Inorbit Malls

JURY AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Non Metro-North – Elante Mall, Chandigarh and Pacific Mall, Dehradun

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Non Metro-East – City Centre, Siliguri

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Non Metro-West – Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Non Metro-South – Lulu International Mall, Kochi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Metro-North – DLF Mall of India, Noida and Select Citywalk, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Metro-East – Quest Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Metro-West – High Street Phoenix, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year – Metro-South – Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

RETAILERS CHOICE AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year – Nucleus Mall, Ranchi and Westend Mall, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Marketing & Promotions-North – DLF Mall of India, Noida

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Marketing & Promotions-East – Quest Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Marketing & Promotions-West – Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Marketing & Promotions-South – Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Of the Year: Best Turnaround – Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai and Shipra Mall, Ghaziabad managed by Select Citywalk

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI-North – DLF Mall of India, Noida

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Sales Per SqFt-North – Select Citywalk, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Sales Per SqFt & ROI-East – South City Mall, Kolkata

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Sales Per SqFt-West – High Street Phoenix, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI-West – Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai and Viviana Mall, Thane

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI-South – Forum Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best Sales Per SqFt-South – Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

EXCELLENCE AWARDS

IMAGES Award for Excellence in Social Inclusion & Community Initiatives – Virtuous Retail

IMAGES AWARD for EXCELLENCE: In Mall Service – Ambience Malls