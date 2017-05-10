Flipkart turns 10, announces Big 10 sale as a return gift to consumers this weekend

The Flipkart Big 10 Sale is here as a gift in return to the millions of online shoppers who have held on with Flipkart ever since its beginning.

With this sale, Flipkart will kick off its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Starting from midnight of May 14 until May 18, the five-day event is designed to thank customers for their support over the past decade and will have extremely exciting offers and huge discounts across categories.

From TV and coffee tables for your living room, to mobile phones and laptops for everyday use to fashion apparel and footwear from the most sought-after brands, everything is available on Flipkart at affordable rates.

The marketplace will introduce new labels for heavy and bulky goods, staples and furniture, expanding to 35 categories by July-August. It considers these ‘high involvement’ categories, according to an Economic Times report.

READ MORE: Amazon.in announces Great Indian Amazon Sale from May 11-May 14

Vendors are hinting at the fact that they are stocked up to four times the usual inventory for both the Amazon and Flipkart sales, coming back-to-back as they are.

Flipkart will offer nearly 80 percent discount across merchandise and expects a three-to-four-fold increase in revenue from the sale. Myntra, owned by Flipkart, will concurrently launch a sale on its site along with the parent. Amazon, too, plans to put on offer thousands of blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices.

ALSO READ: Naaptol unveils its much awaited Summer Sale to take on competitors Amazon, Flipkart

For Flipkart, this will be the first time organising a five-day sale besides ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale, which was held from October 2 to 6 last year.

Announcing the sale dates, CEO, Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “Flipkart’s 10 years have been all about the Indian customer and we’ve received an immense amount of love and support over the past decade. The Big 10 Sale is our biggest by far after Big Billion Days and it’s our way of thanking customers for that overwhelming response.

He added further, “Flipkart created the e-commerce market in India when it started in 2007, and millions of customers from smaller towns and villages have benefitted by shopping with us over the years. Our innovative programs such as consumer finance, delivery and installation for large electronics, and product exchange have made great products affordable and accessible. The Big 10 sale is a commemoration of all that and customers can expect the same scale and service as they do during our flagship Big Billion Days.”