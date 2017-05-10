Target begins testing Target Restock, its next-day delivery service

Target Corp announced in their company blog this week that it would launch next-day delivery service of household goods, which is an effort to better compete with Walmart and Amazon.

According to the company, they have created Target Restock to save busy guests time, and make it easier than ever to get household essentials delivered quickly. The company says this is an example of how they are connecting stores and digital to create new services for guests.

Here’s how it will work: Once the pilot is live this summer, Minneapolis area guests that have a REDcard will be eligible to visit a dedicated online experience to access thousands of household essentials.

From there, guests will be able to fill a box with multiple items and have their orders shipped to their homes for a low, flat fee. The items will be packaged at a nearby store, allowing us to fulfill orders placed before 1:30 p.m. by the next business day.

The flat fee has yet to be determined, but it’s likely that it will be priced competitively with Amazon Pantry’s $5.99 per box price point.

Target says the service is now in testing with staff at Target’s headquarters, and will launch as a customer-facing pilot this summer.