Naaptol unveils its much awaited Summer Sale to take on competitors Amazon, Flipkart

India’s leading home shopping brand Naaptol, has unveiled its summer sale to take on the competitors Amazon and Flipkart. Starting May 1, Naaptol is putting on sale choicest assortment of products at jaw-dropping discount prices. Every day that leads up to May 31, there’s something to look forward to!

The sweepstake and lucky draw based event, guarantees customers a chance to win a whole range of exciting prizes, which includes, 10 Yamaha Fascino Scooters, 100 Apple iPad tablets and 500 Samsung 253 Litres double door Refrigerators.

In order to participate, all a customer needs to do is to shop with Naaptol between May 2 and May 31, 2017. Post which, he/she needs to post their selfie on Naaptol’s Facebook page with the order number and type in the hashtag ‘#NaaptolSummerSale’ before June 15, 2017. The best entries will stand a clean chance to win exciting prizes. The bumper prize includes 10 Yamaha Fascino Scooters, the 2nd prize is 100 Apple iPad tablets and the 3rd prizes include 500 Samsung double door refrigerators. The additional benefits include discount coupons worth Rs 5,000 from Shoppers Stop, Pepperfry, Bookmyshow, Oyo and Thyrocare. Additionally, every shopper will earn Naaptol Cash which is equivalent to the value of products purchased. Customers can redeem this Naaptol Cash for exciting gifts from the Gifts Catalogue.

Speaking on the Summer Sale event and highlighting all the salient points, Founder & CEO, Naaptol, Manu Agarwal said, “We are immensely excited to announce this mega Summer Sale event for our discerning customers. We are confident that this campaign is poised to become a huge hit and we are leaving no stone unturned from our side. We will be offering the best of products from our kitty at never-before-heard-of discount prices. All the orders placed between the event period will be considered for the lucky draw and winners will be declared on June 22, 2017.”

“Additionally, customers will earn Naaptol cash equivalent to their shopping and redeem any gift from the free gift catalogue”, he added.

Naaptol is widely known for hosting some of the most exciting promotional events for shoppers across the country. Its 5-day long Republic Day Sale and the month-long shopping festival last year, received an overwhelming response from customers. Similarly, the Naaptol Christmas Carnival was also a tremendous success. With this Summer sale on the anvil, Naaptol further strengthens its hold in the market as the favourite destination of value and price conscious Indian shoppers to fulfill all their needs.