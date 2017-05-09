Kareena Kapoor Khan – the new face of Dabur Amla Hair Oil

India’s largest natural personal care company, Dabur India Ltd, today announced Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of India’s most preferred hair oil brand, Dabur Amla Hair Oil.

Dabur Amla Hair Oil’s new identity now has Kareena Kapoor Khan’s face on the front label, making the 75-year-old brand more contemporary and appropriate in consonance with today’s lifestyle.

The Rs 850-crore Dabur Amla Hair Oil is one of the largest brand in Dabur India’s portfolio. It is also the largest Amla based hair oil brand in the country with over 35 million consumers.

The brand has always being synonymous with beauty and has been endorsed by reigning beauty queens of Bollywood like Jayaprada, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and Priyanka Chopra.

“We are proud to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan into the Dabur Amla family. Dabur Amla hair Oil has always been associated with beauty and has been known as the key behind strong, healthy, long and beautiful hair. Kareena’s vibrant persona, pan-India appeal and her confident attitude makes her a great fit for our brand,” said DGM – Hair Oils, Dabur India Ltd., Rajat Nanda.

Speaking about her association with Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I’m very proud to be associated with Dabur Amla Hair Oil that has always showcased the epitome of strength & beauty for Indian women. I am really excited to undertake this new journey with them. Hair is very precious for each and every girl and hence they deserve only the best. Dabur Amla is known from decades to give nourishment and strength to hair.”

“Hair oil is an integral part of traditional Indian lifestyle, and generations of women have relied on the natural benefits of oil to keep their hair strong and healthy. The brand Dabur Amla has been synonymous to hair oiling and has proved itself generations after generations to be the best choice when it comes to making your hair strong & beautiful,” Nanda added.