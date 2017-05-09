foodpanda launches an all new mobile app for users

foodpanda, one of India’s leading online marketplace for food delivery announced the launch of a new and refurbished India version of their mobile app to mark their 5th anniversary celebrations.

The latest version, v 1.0.x, comes packed with a number of improvements and customizations for users in India.

With the new app, the users can now view multiple banners for filters, restaurants and live discounts and deals right on the home screen. While the filter banner will help the users segregate their food preferences, the restaurant banner will take users to the partner detail page.

Along with that, an information banner on top will exhibit the trending offers of the day at the nearby restaurants. Bringing the convenience of streamlining choices on the home screen, users would be able to use Image filters to choose between various deals, express delivery and people’s’ choice options.

With the new edition of the app, users will now be able to key in address in four different ways – enter location manually, use GPS, saved address and recent searches. The one-click re-order option will allow users to save time and order in under 30 seconds from their order history. The new application comes with improved location services along with a real time order tracker seamlessly integrated into the user experience.

“We live in a world where every digital experience must be personalised and made quicker to access. We have always kept customer centricity at the core and we hope to bring a more efficient and seamless way of ordering food through the new app experience. Our new app is faster, more user-friendly and enables the customer to access various features like one tap for deals & offers, express delivery, people’s choice and one click re-order. I hope our customers enjoy the new app experience,” said CEO, foodpanda India, Saurabh Kochhar.