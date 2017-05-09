NDDB’s CALF gets BIS recognition for analysis of milk, milk products

National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) has got Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognition for analysis of milk and milk products.

The recognition is given for analysis of various milk and milk products, including packaged pasteurised milk, flavoured milk, sterilised milk, condensed milk, milk powder, cheese, shrikhand, paneer, skimmed milk powder (Grade I and II), pasteurised butter, butter oil, ghee, dahi, yogurt and ice-cream, NDDB said in a release.

Currently, CALF is the only laboratory in the country to receive BIS recognition.

CALF is a multi-disciplinary analytical laboratory of NDDB at Anand in Gujarat.

It offers a range of reliable and accurate analytical services in the field of dairy products, food, fruit and vegetables, water, feed and animal genetics at an affordable cost.

CALF is also a notified referral laboratory for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for milk and milk products.