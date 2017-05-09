Shahid Kapoor, Shruti Haasan are Relaxo’s new brand ambassadors

Homegrown footwear major Relaxo has announced new brand ambassadors. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Shruti Haasan will be endorsing Relaxo’s sub-brand, Flite.

This association will leverage the versatility and youthfulness of both stars, as they represent the underlying brand promise of Flite’s fashion and style, Relaxo said in a statement.

Relaxo Footwears Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Gaurav Dua was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: “They (Shahid Kapoor and Shruti Haasan) are youthful and reflect freshness and style, attributes that fit our brand persona well.”

In January this year, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., had announced its new brand identity by imbibing the wave of positive transformation within its dynamic core.

Taking a futuristic step towards progress, the brand launched a new logo earlier this year that “reflects the trust and legacy of Relaxo along with the changing needs of the young Indian consumers”.

“The footwear market is exploding with new global and domestic brands to meet the demands of the young and discerning Indians. Relaxo has a compelling story to inspire generations and believes in evolving with changing times, trends and ideologies of today’s youth. The idea behind new brand identity is to introduce Relaxo as a future ready company in sync with changes and challenges of a new and vibrant India,” Dua stated.