Manu Agarwal , Founder & CEO, Naaptol

The intellect behind the leading virtual shopping platform Naaptol, Manu Agarwal, is one of the pioneers of the industry. His unmeasured optimism and strategic vision to create an exceptional consumer driven brand that presents itself as shopping encyclopedia led to the inception of Naaptol.

A Bachelor of Engineering from the coveted IIT-Kanpur, Manu Agarwal earned his Master’s degree in computers and electrical engineering from University of Minnesota. He worked with WSI Inc in USA for a few years and moved back to India in 1998 only to start his entrepreneurial Journey.

Today, Manu Agarwal has three successful ventures to his credit. After successfully completing a few years of commendable work with WSI Inc in USA, he moved back to India in 1998 to start Design Expo and nurtured it into a 125 member team and later the same was acquired by a Payment Systems Company, SLMsoft. He also worked with SLM for a couple of years handling Bid Management and Indian Operations. He was also responsible for conceptualizing and developing various innovative portals that included Shubhyatra, Crilive and Sawaal.

He then ventured into a bootstrap company, ANMsoft in 2003 which appreciably has a 200 member team and provides solutions in Banking, eMedia, eRetail, and eTravel. He is a senior Project Advisory and is in charge of sales and business analytics.

His interest includes Investment, swimming and cards. Being a serial entrepreneur as he likes to call it, exploring new businesses constitute one of his passions.