Ishaan Sachdeva

Director

Alberto Torresi

Young and dynamic, Ishaan Sachdeva, Director of Alberto Torresi is a name to reckon with in the couture fashion of shoes. He has been largely instrumental for scaling the company to attain new heights.

An alumni of Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and post graduate from S.P. Jain college, Sachdeva transformed the landscape of shoe making with innovation, quality enhancement and brand perception strategies.

Sachdeva possesses an inherent penchant for value addition and he is adept in the art of complementing price variations within the shoe industry which was practically oblivious till date. Reflecting his youthful preferences, his creations address the need of today’s youngster’s aspirations to stand apart and allow their demeanour and wardrobe including shoes to become brand extensions of their personality.

He has weaved in his creative prowess in every creation. Ever since he has taken the reins of the business, Alberto Torresi has clocked 100 per cent growth year-after-year.

This Young Turk invests most of his free time reading about product detailing and also keeps traveling to keep himself abreast with the evolving trends in the industry.

Sachdeva’s close association with the brand heralds a transformation in the fashion couture of shoe making and footwear industry.