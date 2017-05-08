Standardizing A More Efficient Ordering Process in Manufacturing & Distribution

A best-in-class brand in the sports hydration product category, Seattle-based Nuun sells their electrolyte tablets in chain and specialty sporting goods stores both in the U.S. and internationally.

As strong proponents of both in-person and online sales channels, Nuun uses two of the three solutions that comprise Handshake’s omnichannel B2B Commerce platform. Nuun sales reps use the Handshake Rep mobile app to write orders in the field, and buyers place orders online via Handshake Direct Online, their B2B eCommerce portal.

