Tata Global Beverages to launch ready-to-drink tea

Tata Global Beverages on Monday said it proposes to launch a ready-to-drink tea-based beverage.

Tata Tea Fruski is expected to be launched on May 10, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

It added that the product will cater to the domestic market only.

To tap the growing consumption of coffee in India, Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) forayed into the branded instant coffee business last year in India by launching Tata Coffee Grand.

According to the company, Grand is distinctly flavoured and aromatic, to appeal to the discerning consumer. Tata Coffee Grand is available in 50 gm jar, 50 gm and 5.5 gm pouch priced respectively at Rs 110, Rs 95 and Rs 10.