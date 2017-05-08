German color cosmetics brand BeYu launches first kiosk in Capital

BeYu the German beauty cosmetic giant from the ARTDECO Group in partnership with Kaunis Marketing Services has opened its first brand kiosk at The Pacific Mall, New Delhi.

The newly opened kiosk is loaded with an exciting range of BeYu products for face, eyes, nails, and lips. The kiosk is designed with a modern look that offers consumers an ambience where they can not only try the vast range of products but also buy the products suiting their personal style.

Speaking about the launch of BeYu, Managing Director, Kaunis Marketing Services, Ajay Ghooli said: “After successful launch in Mumbai and Kolkata, BeYu has finally arrived in New Delhi. We at Kaunis are excited to introduce the first kiosk of BeYu in Delhi. The brand offers the finest products that are truly inspiring to the new generation make-up lovers. Consumers can now get access to the brand in a retail environment that gives a touch and feel experience.”

Kaunis Marketing Services will be acting as an anchor for BeYu in India. It will devise and implement strategic plans to cover all aspects of BeYu and define the roadmap for its development and growth. BeYu is currently available in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi and is all set to launch in all major cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.