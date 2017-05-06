Urban Ladder launches first sofa lounge in Bengaluru

Urban Ladder, a leading consumer brand in the home furnishing space, has launched another unique offline store format. Exclusively designed for sofas, Urban Ladder’s first sofa lounge is located in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, the heart of the city’s largest new home belt.

Redefining the sofa buying process, the 600 sq.ft. store has been innovatively designed to showcase 60 per cent of Urban Ladder’s highest selling category. The store is supported with a strong digital interface providing customers a cumulative Urban Ladder experience.

The physical experience of buying a sofa involves various ergonomic factors such as overall comfort, cushion density, fabric quality, colour etc. Customers can now physically experience the quality and comfort of the range, assess dimensions and fabric preferences.

With a strong digital integration, the store will offer customers an interactive touch interface ensuring they perfect their choice. Urban Ladder offers various fabric options plus a huge choice of shapes, colours and finishes, as well as several design variations for customers to consider, with mix and match opportunities. All of this will be made available through the lounge.

“Sofa’s are our largest category. We are super excited to launch this innovative format. The entry into offline will boost the popularity of this category and revolutionise the sofa buying process for customers. The store is loaded with technology, and promises a brand experience. The long-term plan is to open 6 sofa lounges across India by December 2017.” said SVP – Customer Operations and Retail, Urban Ladder, Kaustabh Chakraborty.

This store was a part of Urban Ladder’s intrapreneurship programme, UL Next. Urban Ladder’s top selling sofa’s are showcased at the store which will be revised on a quarterly basis.