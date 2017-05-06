Procter and Gamble Q3 net profit rises 2.6 pc to Rs 99.63...

Procter and Gamble Q3 net profit rises 2.6 pc to Rs 99.63 cr

FMCG firm (P&G) has reported a 2.64 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 99.63 crore for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company's net sales during the quarter under review rose 7 per cent to Rs 624.28 crore from Rs 583.40 crore in the year-ago period

It had posted a net profit of Rs 97.06 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

The company follows July to June fiscal year.

Its overall expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 462.90 crore from Rs 439.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.