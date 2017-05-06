PepsiCo India forays into value added dairy category

Beverages and snacks major PepsiCo India on Friday said that it has entered into the value added dairy category by launching nutritional beverage — ‘Quaker Oats + Milk’ — which is a first of its kind grain dairy beverage in India.

The product which was unveiled on Friday is expected to hit the markets by next week.

“It’s not launched into the market as yet. We’re going to start that formally next week, that’s when we’ll start launching it into the market place,” Vice President, Nutrition Category, PepsiCo India, Deepika Warrier told IANS.

“We’ll be shipping it out to multiple locations. But it physically starts hitting our distribution partners early next week.”

According to the company, the new product is in line with PepsiCo India’s larger goal of ‘Performance with Purpose’ which looks at transforming its nutrition portfolio with a key focus on innovation to address the nutrition needs of the time-pressed millennials and young Indian consumers.

The company has already launched Tropicana Essentials and Quaker Nutri Foods, as part of its efforts to reinvent products which meet everyday nutrition requirements without compromising on taste.

PepsiCo India pointed out that batting legend and sports icon Sachin Tendulkar is the co-creator of ‘Quaker Oats + Milk’.

The company added that Tendulkar has shared significant insights to help scientifically develop the one-of-a-kind grain-dairy beverage in India.