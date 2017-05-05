Flipkart’s 10 years jamboree; announces the Big 10 Sale

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, has kicked off its 10th anniversary celebrations by making customers a part of the revelry with one of the biggest sales of the year – The Big 10 Sale. Starting from midnight of May 14 until May 18, the five-day event is designed to thank customers for their support over the past decade and will have extremely exciting offers and huge discounts across categories.

From fashion to the latest smartphones, electronics, smart televisions, home decor and home appliances, Flipkart’s Big 10 sale promises to be bigger than big. The 120-hour sale marathon will offer customers access to never before seen deals and amazing discounts across the Flipkart website, m-site and app.

In line with Flipkart’s commitment to make quality products affordable and accessible, the Big 10 sale will feature offers from all top brands across categories. Customers can expect a stellar product line, new launches and exclusive brand partnerships across categories with some of the best deals on offer.

Announcing the sale dates, CEO, Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “Flipkart’s 10 years have been all about the Indian customer and we’ve received an immense amount of love and support over the past decade. The Big 10 Sale is our biggest by far after Big Billion Days and it’s our way of thanking customers for that overwhelming response.

He added further, “Flipkart created the e-commerce market in India when it started in 2007, and millions of customers from smaller towns and villages have benefitted by shopping with us over the years. Our innovative programs such as consumer finance, delivery and installation for large electronics, and product exchange have made great products affordable and accessible. The Big 10 sale is a commemoration of all that and customers can expect the same scale and service as they do during our flagship Big Billion Days.”