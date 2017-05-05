Emami Limited Q4 net declines 1.98 pc at Rs 68.65 crore

Net profit of FMCG company Emami Limited declined 1.98 per cent at Rs 68.65 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal as compared to Rs 70.04 crore in the similar corresponding period.

Turnover of the company during the fourth quarter of FY17 also declined marginally by 2.1 per cent at Rs 527 crore as against Rs 539 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, the company said in a statement.

Globally, business environment continued to be volatile and challenging and worsening geopolitical situation in overseas markets impacted the sales adversely, it said adding that Emami, however, continued to gain market shares.

The company has commenced manufacturing at its new manufacturing facility at Pacharia in Guwahati in Feb 2017 with total planned outlay for the project being Rs 300 crore.