Sonam, Rhea Kapoor’s clothing brand to be launched on May 12

Actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that sister Rhea Kapoor and her clothing brand, Rheson, will launch on May 12.
“Finally it’s here! So excited to share what Rhea Kapoor and I have been working on. Our very own clothing brand Rheson, which launches on May 12,” Sonam posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself wearing a T-shirt with “No Rheson I Can’t” written over it.
Sonam on Wednesday received her first National Film Award for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in 2016 film ‘Neerja’.
She was joined by her parents — actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor — and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja at the ceremony, which took place at Vigyan Bhavan here.