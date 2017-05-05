Shining Bright: An overview of the jewellery market in India

8 8 Importance of Millennials

Millennials or Generation-Y are consumers in the age group of 16 to 35 years and born between the years 1982 to 2001. India had 450 million millennials in the year 2015 up from 298 million in 1991. According to the 2013-14 Economic Survey, India will become the youngest country by 2021, with 64 per cent of its population in the working age group of 20-35 years. De Beers Diamond Insight Report 2016 states that Indian millennials are earning more than their parents and have high disposal incomes. Among all ages in the elite segment, 75 per cent of women place diamonds as their first preference in fine jewellery, with only 6 per cent preferring gold. This is especially positive, given the aspirational nature of diamonds in this market.

The report further says that self-expression and personal achievement are important life values for them. This could be achieved through individualisation of designs, branding and appropriate shopping experiences to fit the occasions and motivations for diamond acquisition. As in other luxury categories, brands are important for millennials.

Sharing his strategy to tap this lucrative segment, Jain says, “We at Forevermark, forecast trends each year based on insight and research. Keeping a strong focus on the beauty of the diamond, we create designs which appeal to our consumers. Capricci, the nose pin collection was launched keeping in mind the sentiments of the Indian woman. After a ring, nose pins are the most popular form of jewellery worn by women across the country. Our design team created a classic diamond nose pin, stud earrings and a charm bracelet with seven interchangeable jackets to appeal to the younger generation. The concept focused on ‘Wear What You Feel’. The idea of a single piece worn in multiple ways has even extended to the Pink Haze collection which entails Forevermark diamonds encased in rose gold, with detachable variations. We also believe in classic designs like the diamond bangle which we term as ‘The Circle of Trust’ which consists of 58 Forevermark diamonds in each bangle. The response for this bangle across segments has been phenomenal.”

For millennials, experiment is the key element of self-expression. They are not averse to mix-and-match precious and non-precious jewellery. In the absence of strong Indian brands in the fashion jewellery segment, an international brand Swarovski is the leader. It has 42 exclusive boutiques and is also available in reputed departmental stores such as Shoppers Stop.

To cater to this segment, proactive players such as Tanishq have already launched new sub-brands such as ‘Iva’ and ‘Mia’ collections for the fashion forward consumer. Mia jewellery is made of 14 kt gold and starts at a price of Rs 10,000. Iva, on the other hand, has created a new fine fashion jewellery category. Iva jewellery uses white topaz and other non-precious coloured gemstones to keep the price points affordable. Soni has also launched unique fusion designs cleverly mixing precious and non-precious elements.