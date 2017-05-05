Lulu Fashion Week brings together top brands for 5 days of fashion and fun

The Lulu Fashion Week, which kickstarted on April 12, 2017, at Marriott Kochi, brought more than 30 popular fashion brands on a common platform to showcase Spring Summer 2017 trends and collections for India.

Now in its second year, the event has almost doubled in scope, mainly due to the overwhelming success that the first year was. The event is one of the rare fashion weeks that is open to the public, not restricted at a private venue.

This year, just like in 2016, the event witnessed a number of celebrities, star performers as well as some of the most respected names in the fashion industry. Apart from this, there were public visits and interactions, all culminating in five days of glamour, excitement and fun.

The Glamour Quotient

The fashion week began with a logo launch and also saw a number of international supermodels walking the ramp. The event, which put the spotlight on the looks to watch out for 2017, also showcased some of the most wanted accessories, footwear, watches and more.

The main event was then inaugurated by celebrities Bala and state award winner Anjali Nair. The official theme music specially composed by music director Rahul Subramium was also unveiled to the public during the inauguration.

The showstoppers for the event included top celebrities and models like: Bala, Vinay Fort, Rahul, Deepankuran, Sooraj Kurup, Sidharth Menon, Vijay Madhav, Manasa,Shalin Zoya, Hari, Lakshmi, Archana Ravi, Gourav Menon,Rajesh Keshav, Shanthi, Rony, Rajeev Pillai, Rasna Pavithran, Mareena Michael Kurisingal,Rithu, Vivek Gopan, Neha Saxena,, Kicha, Sharanya, Regen, Swasthika, Aparna Balamurali, Anna, John Kaipalli.

For Younger Audiences

One of the unique features of the event and one that perhaps fashion students across Kerala look forward to the most is the Lulu Fashion Forum, a platform for design students to interact with top management and sought-after industry professionals.

This year too, the forum came through as the perfect platform for students to learn from the top management of brands and other experienced professionals from the fashion and retail industry – a first of its kind opportunity that no other fashion event in Kerala offers. The topic of discussion was Fashion Retail 2020 – New concept and retailing trends.

The forum had an attendance of about 170 students from across 12 leading fashion colleges in Kerala. The panel members for the Fashion Forum included COO, Images Group, Bhavesh Pitroda; Director Marketing and Communication, Retailers Association of India (RAI), Hitesh Bhatt; Brand Head, Van Heusen, Rajanish Nair; and General Manager Marketing, Victorinox, Divya Dutta Gupta.

Apart from the forum, Lulu also acknowledged and prepared special events for kids, a huge part of the consumer demographic. An audition for child models was organized along with showcasing of the latest trends in the kidswear segment.

Product Launch

As part of the Lulu Fashion Week, Lulu Fashion Store launched a premium line up of designer kurtis under the brand name ‘Amara’. Inspired from the Greek name Amara meaning ‘eternally beautiful’, the line is specially created for the new generation of Indian women, exquisitely combining traditional designs with contemporary fashion.

Amara has been designed keeping in mind women who want good quality designer wear at affordable prices.

The line up highlights a natural organic theme focusing on the Spring Summer season. It’s a fusion of ethnic colours in contemporary fashion.

The logo of Amara was unveiled to the public by the Honourable Mayor of Cochin Corporation, Soumini Jain.

Lulu Fashion Awards 2017

What makes the fashion world go around? Tt’s not the bling, but the making of a brand, an identity. Working tirelessly towards empowering brands, Lulu Fashion Week concluded its second edition on April 23, 2017 at the Lulu Mall atrium.

The Lulu Fashion Awards gave recognition to popular and upcoming brands in various categories based on public voting.

Amongst the special awards was a new category created for 2017, the Pride of Kerala Award seeks to honor an individual in the fashion or movie industry who has brought much pride to the region.

This year’s Pride of Kerala recipient was Dulquer Salmaan for his contributions and achievements in the Malayalam film industry.

Complete List of Winners:

Most Preferred Menswear Brand – Levi’s, award accepted by Mr. Gopakumar of Levi Strauss India Ltd.

Best Emerging Menswear Brand – Sin, award accepted by Mr. Hareesh Naik, brand business head

Most Preferred Womenswear Brand – Identiti, award accepted by Mr. Mohammad Rehan, CEO Global Clothing Pvt. Limited

Best Emerging Womenswear Brand – Biba, award accepted by Mr. Renish of Biba

Most Preferred Kidswear Brand – Indian Terrain Boy, award accepted by Mr. Santhosh Kumar & Mr. Mohit Saboo of Indian Terrain Boy

Best Emerging Kidswear Brand – Allen Solly Junior, award accepted by Mr. Ginto of Allen Solly junior

Most Preferred Men’s essentials – Crocodile, award accepted by Mr. Sankar, brand business head

Most Preferred Women’s Essentials – Caprese, award accepted by Mr. Altaf of Caprese

Fast Growing Apparel Brand – classic Polo, award accepted by Mr. Sivaram, Executive Director of Royal Classic Group

Most Innovative Fashion Brand – 883 Police, award accepted by Mr. Deepu & Mr. Kannan, brand country head

Best Teenage Brand – Teen19, award accepted by Mr. Rakesh Karia of Teen19

Fashion Magazine of Year – South – JFW, award accepted by Ms. Bina Sujit, Editor of JFW

Fashion Icon of the Year – Male – Tovino Thomas

Most Influential Style Icon of the Year – Female – Amala Paul