BPL, Flipkart part ways; Amazon wins exclusive rights to sell BPL products

Expanding its selection further, Amazon.in today welcomed brand BPL, which was earlier associated with Flipkart, to its consumer durables and appliances portfolio. BPL will now sell its complete portfolio of televisions and appliances exclusively on Amazon.in. The two companies will partner to provide customers across India a trusted and convenient way to shop for BPL’s growing product range of televisions (TVs), air-conditioners (ACs) and washing machines.

According to sources close to Indiaretailing, Flipkart let go BPL because “BPL’s share was falling hugely in the last 6 months. From 15-20 per cent, it came down to just 3 per cent in the last quarter. This was on the back of brands such as Samsung & Panasonic launching more tech advanced online only variants on Flipkart and BPL was unable to match up in terms of technology.

“BPL lacks Smart TV’s range – a popular customer demand in the TV segment and limited product portfolio also added to the de-growth. Flipkart’s top performing VU TV(a Flipkart exclusive) has more than 20 TV models as opposed to BPL that only had five,” sources revealed further.

Whereas according to a report in ET, Chairman and Managing Director, BPL Limited, Ajit Nambiar said, “BPL constituted around 12 per cent of Flipkart’s large appliances sales. The company is estimated to have sold around Rs 175 crore worth of products on the platform. But the company was not happy with the sales on Flipkart and believes it could have been much more, given the brand pull.”

BPL premiers on Amazon.in just in time for the Great Indian Festival scheduled for May 11 to May 14. During the Great Indian sale customers can expect exciting deals and a range of new products from BPL.

Nambiar said, “We are delighted to partner with Amazon.in with the aim to grow our brand presence and expand our reach in the country. The partnership ensures that more customers can now buy our products and benefit from the trusted and convenient shopping experience that Amazon offers. We hope to continue on our journey of bringing products that are pivotal on innovation and quality and benefit from Amazon’s rich experience in understanding how customers shop online.”

Commenting on the partnership Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary said “We are thrilled to be the partner of choice for one of the most admired Indian Brands – BPL. We are witnessing huge customer demand for appliances such as ACs, TVs and washing machines especially given the summer. We are committed to our partnership with BPL and will work together with the aim to give customers unique products combined with a delightful online shopping experience.”

To ensure a seamless experience for customers, Amazon.in also offers installation services for TVs, ACs and washing machines in over 10 cities. To make it more affordable, customers also have the option of interest free EMI solutions and exchange offers on select products.

Amazon.in recently set up 9 dedicated fulfilment centres for heavy and bulky items and 35 delivery stations to match the demand for large appliances such as ACs, refrigerators and televisions.