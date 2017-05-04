Hinterlands become FMCG’s trump card

Long prevalent stereotypes of consumption patterns across states and population strata are being decimated as Indian consumers evolve and physically relocate. Increasing urbanisation, higher levels of awareness and improved infrastructure are all contributing to the trend.

As business leaders rush to make sense of these evolving patterns, some clear trends are emerging through market analysis.

Nielsen studies have shown that the emerging hinterlands of Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are at a pivotal stage and likely to drive the next wave of growth in India.

For marketers who can optimise their strategies, these states can prove to be an effective buffer against declining sales figures.

