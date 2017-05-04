Yum! Brands reports 2 pc rise in India sales in March quarter

US-based quick service restaurant chain Yum! Brands Inc said its Indian operations of Pizza Hut has reported a growth of six per cent in system sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

KFC, also from Yum! Brands, has reported a growth of two per cent in system sales during the January-March period.

System sales is a term used in franchising industry to assess the growth of a franchised brand and the sales figure excludes foreign currency translation.

“This is the third consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for KFC India. Despite external challenges, we have sustained positive momentum and posted system sales growth of two per cent,” India MD, KFC, Rahul Shinde said.

He further said: “Our focus remains on sustaining this growth and we are confident in our plans to drive this through continuous focus on innovation, value and our core products.”

Globally, India contributed one per cent to the total sales of Pizza Hut markets and ranked sixth in the emerging market category.

China topped with 17 per cent contribution and recorded 9 per cent system sales growth followed by Latin America, Middle East/Turkey/Africa and rest of Asia.

While in KFC, India’s contribution in system sales was also one per cent and ranked ninth in the emerging market list. China has topped the list in the category of emerging markets with 26 per cent contribution.

For the quarter, Yum! Brands reported a decline of 1.80 per cent in revenue to US $1,417 million as against US $1,443 million of the corresponding quarter.

Yum! Brands operate quick service restaurant globally under the brands Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.