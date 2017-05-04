Milind Soman invests in health food brand Ontherun

Celebrity and fitness evangelist Milind Soman has invested an undisclosed amount in health food brand Ontherun of Stayfit Enterprize.

He will also be the brand ambassador the company, according to a statement issued.

Ontherun currently sells energy bars and granola, and the products are available in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Delhi and Noida through retail, and pan-India through online distribution channels and the brand website.

“The health and wellness food segment is nascent and scattered and we plan to capture approximate 10 per cent market share in the healthy on-the-go food category in the next three years. Stayfits revenue target is approximately Rs 2 crore this year and hit the Rs 50 crore mark in the next five years,” Founder and Director, Stayfit Enterprize, Shilpa Phadke said.

They also plan to extend the category with new products in the coming months.