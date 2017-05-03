Upasana Taku

Co-founder and Director

Mobikwik

Upasana Taku is the Co-founder and Director of Mobikwik, India’s fastest growing mobile wallet. Upasana’s mission is to simplify payment acceptance for Indian merchants/retailers.

Her focus is on taking the MobiKwik Wallet to millions of retailers, bank partnerships, and talent acquisition.

Upasana comes with a strong payments background as a senior product manager with PayPal (an eBay company) in Silicon Valley and prior to that with HSBC at San Diego.

She graduated with a Bachelors in Engineering from NIT Jalandhar and a Masters in Management Science from Stanford University.