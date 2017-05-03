Nestle India introduces 4 new regional flavours of Maggi

FMCG major Nestle India has strengthened the range of its popular instant noodles Maggi by introducing four new regional flavours.

The new range consists of four new flavours – Amritsari Achari, Mumbaiya Chatak, Super Chennai and Bengali Jhaal, which have herbs and spices used in various regional cuisines, Nestle India said in a statement.

Priced at Rs 240 for a box of three units each of all four flavours, it would be available exclusively at Paytm Mall, it added.

Commenting on the development, GM Foods, Nestle India, Maarten Geraets said: “We are happy to introduce this new range and are confident that it will be appreciated by our loyal customers, who expect nothing but the best from Nestle India.”