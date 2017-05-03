Nestle India introduces 4 new regional flavours of Maggi



FMCG major has strengthened the range of its popular instant noodles by introducing four new regional flavours.




The new range consists of four new flavours – Amritsari Achari, Mumbaiya Chatak, Super Chennai and Bengali Jhaal, which have herbs and spices used in various regional cuisines, Nestle India said in a statement.

Priced at Rs 240 for a box of three units each of all four flavours, it would be available exclusively at Paytm Mall, it added.

Commenting on the development, GM Foods, Nestle India, said: “We are happy to introduce this new range and are confident that it will be appreciated by our loyal customers, who expect nothing but the best from Nestle India.”

