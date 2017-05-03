New space in New York will offer bespoke services: Anita Dongre

Ace designer Anita Dongre, who has some of the glamorous Bollywood divas as her clients including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dia Mirza, has come up with two new stores in New York and she says they will have bespoke services in bridal couture

“Indians are living everywhere across the globe. The brand already has global presence online but when it comes to bridal couture, it’s always nice to have bespoke services. The new space will offer that,” Dongre told IANS.

Dongre’s sustainable brand Grassroot will make its overseas debut with a store in Broome Street by end of June. The store will showcase the brand’s fresh new look for the New York summer! This brand is aimed at celebrating traditional Indian crafts while reviving and sustaining the indigenous industries.

The Grassroot opening will soon be followed by the launch of the Anita Dongre couture store on Wooster Street by mid-July.

The designer has a lot of NRI brides who have been travelling to India to select their wedding wear and the New York store is a big step in getting closer to her American consumers.