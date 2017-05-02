Uber releases food delivery app UberEATS in Mumbai

Taxi-hailing firm Uber has released its food delivery app UberEATS today in Mumbai. Taking advantage of its ubiquitous network of driver partners and customers, Uber is all set to take a bite off the foodservice category in India.

Uber’s restaurant food delivery service, which first began in 2014 in Los Angeles, has been slowly making its way across the globe – and it’s currently available in 58 cities.

Uber, which announced plans to invest $1 billion in India in 2015, says the app’s India launch is be a major step in its regional expansion.

“Mumbai is home to a booming food industry with a vibrant food culture offering both global and local cuisines. The introduction of UberEats in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region,” Head of UberEats India, Bhavik Rathod, said in a statement.

The app detects the user’s location and displays popular local restaurants that are open at the time, allowing them to choose from a narrow menu of options. Upon placing the order, they are notified of the total price – including delivery fee – after which they can track its delivery status, making ordering food as easy as booking a ride.

Uber isn’t the first cab service trying its hand on food delivery. Ola, a while back, had announced Ola Cafe to deliver grocery in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. However, the service was shut down within a year following competition from the likes of Foodpanda, Swiggy and Zomato.

The company plans to use the same technology that it uses for the transport app, and hopes to make food delivery as easy as ordering a cab.