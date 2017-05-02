Dabur re-appoints Anand C Burman as non-executive Chairman

Homegrown FMCG firm Dabur India today informed that its non-executive Chairman Anand C Burman has been re-appointed for the next five years, according to a PTI report.

Besides, Amit Burman has also been re-appointed as non- executive Vice Chairman of the company for the similar period.

Both the appointments would be effective from July 23, 2017, Dabur said in a regulatory filing.

Its whole-time director P D Narang has also been re- appointed for five more years, which would be subject to shareholders approval, it added.

Narang’s extension would be effective from April 1, 2018.