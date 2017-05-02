Khadi products sale rises 33pc to Rs 2,005 crore in 2016-17

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday reported nearly 33 per cent growth in sale of khadi products to Rs 2,005 crore in the fiscal year 2016-17 from Rs 1,510 crore during 2015-16.

The industry reported a growth of 31 per cent in production of khadi products at Rs 1,396 crore during the period under review.

“The sale of khadi products has recorded a quantum jump in 2016-17. We are getting handsome orders from the governments, corporates and schools/colleges, state governments etc. We will achieve the sales target of Rs 5,000 crore by the end of 2018-19,” KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a statement.

The Khadi India Showroom at Connaught Place (New Delhi) had recorded a retail sale of Rs 96 crore during the financial year 2016-17, he added.

Saxena further said the KVIC is also setting up export cells to promote overseas sales of the products.

While the overall sales of both Khadi and village industries had jumped over 24 per cent to approximately Rs 51,996 crore in 2016-17, the production had also shot up over 23 per cent to Rs 42,506 crore, the statement added.

The khadi and village industries products are manufactured by about seven lakh privately-owned household units, which are funded through schemes such as the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.