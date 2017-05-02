Fashion e-marketplace Voonik ties up with Truecaller to enhance shopping experience

Fashion marketplace Voonik announced its partnership with leading communication platform Truecaller to allow a frictionless onboarding experience for new users on Voonik using their Truecaller credentials to one-tap sign up, according to an ANI report.

The integration will allow customers with the Truecaller app installed on their phones to easily identify IVR or delivery verification calls when shopping on Voonik.

“Consumers face a lot of friction when verifying their identity in apps and other digital services in daily life and we want to minimise that friction. TrueSDK and Truecaller Priority solutions will not only offer a frictionless signup process and help filter genuine calls to end users, but will also ensure that Voonik attains real efficiency in its entire consumer experience journey from on boarding to transaction and last mile delivery,” said Director and Head of Global Developer Relations at Truecaller, Priyam Bose.

Any calls received by users who have placed an order on Voonik, will be clearly marked as ‘Voonik’s Order Team’ or ‘Voonik’s Delivery Team’, and will be color coded in purple that symbolises the colour of the brand.

These two integrations will help enhance user experience at both ends of their journey.

“We are pleased to partner with a trusted and popular identity platform like Truecaller that will significantly improve our onboarding and last mile delivery experience with the help of Truecaller’s TrueSDK and Priority integrations. This will not only reduce friction in our customer signups but will also help increase the post-order call pick-up rates,” said Senior Vice President – Business at Voonik, Sreevathsava Reddy.

Besides boosting customer satisfaction and keeping every customer updated with the status of their purchase till the order is delivered, the new feature on Voonik will help to cut down on the ‘no response’ call rates and further drive growth and engagement, said the ANI report.