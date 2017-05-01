Anisha Singh

Founder and CEO

mydala.com

Anisha Singh is the Founder and CEO of mydala.com, a discount coupon website. Singh stepped her way through a checkered academic career in Delhi and Washington D.C. studying art, political communication, management and information systems marketing. She started off working for the Clinton administration in D.C. before moving on to e-learning, and eventually founded her first company, mydala.com in 2009. She was two months pregnant when she started mydala.com. People thought she was crazy. Maybe she was.

In her own words, “The best part about being the CEO is that I get to be the ‘jack of all trades’ and do a bit of everything and yes am cool with being ‘master of none’ since there are plenty of great people on my team who are amazing at what they do.”

The Women Leadership Award at the World Women Leadership Congress in 2014 and the Leading Woman in Retail Award in 2012 have both been conferred upon her.