Coldman logistics launches their first warehouse in Bangalore

Coldman Logistics Pvt Ltd an emerging company in the cold chain segment has launched a state-of-the-art, fully-integrated cold storage at Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road in Bangalore.

Hon. Minister for Large & Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, Govt. of Karnataka, R V Deshpande, inaugurated the facility in Bangalore.

The overall capacity of the project is 6104 Pallets. The facility will have a Dedicated Pharma Zone to cater pharmaceutical shipments in +2 to +8 degree Celsius and +15 degree Celsius as well. The shipments shall be handled under effective hygienic conditions by trained and competent staff.

This facility will have a dedicated chamber for ice-cream storage. The air temperature maintained in this section will be –30 degree Celsius with ante room area of –5 degree Celsius, which shall ensure there is no temperature abuse while handling products sensitive in nature.

The cold rooms have been designed to provide six temperature zones along with blast freezer of 5 M. Tons.

This project is strategically located with close proximity to the airport, city centre and the IT/BT corridor of Bangalore.

Speaking on this occasion CEO, Coldman Logistics, Ravi Kannan, commented, “The dedicated ice-cream chamber has been set up using latest Japanese technology and will be the first of its kind in India. With every new project, we plan to introduce a new technology that will set us apart from the existing service providers in this segment.”

Coldman is into providing temperature-controlled warehousing and logistic services to various industries with a strong focus on technology driven operations.

They offer end-to-end solutions from source to consumption point. They offer an array of warehousing, distribution, port centric logistics and business integrated solutions designed to be efficient, to lower supply chain costs.