Cinépolis India reaches 300 screen landmark with the opening of 10 screen multiplex in Ghaziabad

Cinépolis, India’s 1st International and world’s 4th largest movie theatre circuit, inaugurated its 10-screen multiplex in R.E.D Mall at GT Road in Ghaziabad.

This marks Cinépolis India’s 300 screen count in India, with the company’s total screen count now standing at 303 screens acrodd the country. Continuing with its aggressive India growth plans, Cinépolis is rigorously expanding its footprints across the country and will be adding formidable number of screens by end of 2017.

This is Cinépolis’ foremost property in Ghaziabad and also marks the opening of the largest cinema outlet in Ghaziabad. With this opening, Cinépolis has 39 Screens across 9 cinemas in National Capital Region.

The newly inaugurated multiplex has a total seating capacity of 1619 seats and is scheduled to run more than 50 shows per day. The theatre is equipped with an exceptional RealD 3D technology and 100 per cent digital projections.

The specially designed multiplex will also offer freshly prepared gourmet food and beverages from the exquisite menu of Coffee Tree – the in-house signature coffee shop by Cinépolis. The brand also has unique flavored popcorns which include Butter salt, Cheese and Caramel Popcorns.

Commenting on the launch Managing Director, Cinépolis India, Javier Sotomayor, said, “Committed to our brand promise and focus to offer best cinema viewing experience, we are delighted with the opening of 10 screens mulitplex at R.E.D Mall in Ghaziabad. We have crossed an important landmark of reaching 300 screens in India in accordance with our expansion strategy and will be opening more multiplexes around the country.”

Director – Expansion, Cinépolis India, Ashish Shukla, added, “With our foray into Ghaziabad city, equipped with a 10 screen multiplex, we are sure that our brand preference will be positively impacted and we will be able to reach out to more patrons. This new property further validates our commitment to open more screens and offer the best cinema experience to movie goers, across India.”

Director – Strategic Initiatives, Cinépolis India, Devang Sampat, said, “National Capital region is a big market for Cinépolis and we are happy to launch our Cinépolis property in Ghaziabad, which will surely build a lot of consumer confidence for the brand. Leveraging the growing need for an entertainment hub in the city, we aim to provide a superlative cinema viewing experience to the film connoisseurs. We have also introduced point based programs like Club Cinépolis for patrons that offer exclusive services and promotions to members. We are positive that with such services, we will be able to engage with more & more patrons”

According to R.E.D Mall’s Rakesh Babbar, “With the opening of Cinépolis at R.E.D Mall, we will see high footfall in the mall, patrons & cinema lovers in Ghaziabad city will be able to enjoy world-class cinema experience. R.E.D Mall will definitely emerge as an ideal cinema destination for the consumers after this launch. We are very happy to associate with the Mexican multiplex chain and look forward to a long term association.”