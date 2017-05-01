FOOD freshly forays into India, to launch sliced fresh fruits soon

German company FOOD freshly, which deals in fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, has formed a joint venture with exotic fruits importer IG International and will launch sliced fruits packaged to remain fresh for 10 days, according to a PTI report.

The joint venture is named FOOD freshly India.

“We are soon planning to launch cut-and-sliced apples and pears packaged with shelf-life of over 10 days for easy consumption without any health hazards. Initially, we will reach out to the big cities, including Mumbai,” FOOD freshly India CEO Sukhdev Singh said.

In this joint venture, IG International will look after fruit procurement and marketing while FOOD freshly will help in provide technology, equipments and R&D, he added.

The company has set up a processing plant in Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, for this purpose and depending on demand it will set such units in other regions of the country, he said.

“We have set a capex of 6,00,000 euros for building infrastructure, equipment and technology. We have already set up a processing plant in Navi Mumbai and have begun awareness drive and product tasting. We will soon commercially launch sliced apples and pears in Mumbai,” Singh said.

While the project will begin with apples and pears, various other fruits, which are under the lab testing process currently will be introduced at a later stage, Singh said.

He said, depending on the demand, the company will expand its product portfolio to include other fruits and salads as well.

In India, he said, the fruits will be available in 80 grams pouch pack and the pilot run of the project will begin in Mumbai, eventually spreading out to other cities, where the number of working women and health conscious audience is growing.

The packages will be available in supermarkets, food joints, as well as airlines.

With research and development centred in Germany, Food freshly is popular in Europe, North America and the Middle East, offering sliced fruits in allergen free freshness retainers comprising natural minerals and vitamins, according to a PTI report.

Singh said, sliced fruits offered by the company will be procured from local growers.