Ramdev says Patanjali will root MNCs out of India in 5 years

Yoga guru Ramdev has said that the FMCG empire he promotes, Patanjali Ayurveda, will steal the march over multinational firms manufacturing consumer products.

According to a PTI report, Ramdev compared MNCs to the East India Company that had entered India with a purpose to “loot”.

He said that the MNCs here were not working for the country’s development, rather their sole objective was to “loot” India.

“Patanjali agle panch varshon mein in videshi kampaniyon ko moksh de degi ( Patanjali will finish the MNCs up from the Indian market in next five years),” he said.

He was speaking at a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of Yogi Bharat Bhushan.

“In the next five years, Patanjali would educate the farmers about the latest techniques in farming to boost production. We will also offer decent prices for the produce,” Ramdev, who also happens to be the founder of Patanjali, said.