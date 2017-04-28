Jagrati Shringi,

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer,

Voylla

An electronics engineer from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Jagrati Shringi started Voylla.com, a traditional jewellery store and e-retail portal, in 2012. Voylla was born by a combination of both Shringi’s passion and her love for fashion and technology.

After acquiring a graduation degree from the University of Pittsburgh in Telecommunications, Jagriti started her career in August 1999 at C-DOT, a telecom research and development organisation as a trainee. She was promoted to the post of a research engineer in May 2000. In January 2005, she was appointed by Laurel Networks in the US as a software engineer where she was the only woman employee in software development. After her stint in Laurel, Shringi started Voylla.

Today, Voylla operates 15 stores, including shop-in-shops and EBOs pan India and is planning to take the number to 100 stores by the end of this financial year. Voylla is also present in foreign markets such as the US, Germany, and Dubai through different marketplaces, such as Jadopado.com, Amazon.com and Ebay.com.