Fendi opens flagship boutique in Ginza Six; pop-up store in Omotesando

Fendi has opened Fendi Ginza, a new flagship boutique infused with the latest global concept inside Ginza Six.

Renowned for the historically acclaimed craftsmanship of its skilled artisans and extraordinary creativity, the Maison’s core values and artistic passion will have unlimited exposure in this new boutique, one of the largest of its kind in Japan.

Spread across four floors – one basement floor and three above ground floors – the boutique will showcase both men’s and women’s collections, ranging from high-end furs, ready-to-wear items and leather goods to shoes and playful accessories.

The underlying concept at Fendi Giza and Fendi Omotesando is Rome, the city where the Maison was founded more than 90 years ago and that still today never ceases to inspire the Maison.

Inside the boutique, signs of the Eternal City of Fendi’s roots are visible at every corner like the historical monument Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana housing since 2015 the Maison’s headquarters and the brand’s ‘present’.