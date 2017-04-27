Status Quo becomes official fashion partner for Baahubali

Status Quo has announced its association as the official fashion partner for the much awaited Baahubali franchise.

The brand launched an exclusive range of ‘Baahubali’ apparels for men with an aim to bring to life the Indian epic, Baahubali through its popular and lead characters like Baahubali, Bhallala Deva, Kattappa among others. Black White Orange is the brand licencing partner for Arka Mediaworks’ National Award winning movie Baahubali.

The initial line is comprised of T-Shirts and features a range of designs combined with Status Quo’s signature style. The limited edition collection will also feature seasonal line updates.

Status Quo is sold through 1,100 MBOs and all leading LFS and online stores throughout India. The Baahubali range is available across key stores like Shoppers Stop and Central and has been priced at Rs 899 onwards. Moreover, innovations like HD Prints, ombre prints have been introduced in the range.

Managing Director, Status Quo, Bobby Arora said “We are extremely happy and excited to be associated with Baahubali franchise as their official fashion partner. The response for Baahubali as a film franchise has been tremendous and we are expecting a similar response for the apparel range especially since South India is a very important market for Status Quo. The designs are very unlike any Indian film has seen before. In a competitive landscape of apparel industry, this association marks a key milestone in our growth story. We are really excited to see how our customers will react to the collection.”

“We are excited to be partnering with a brand like Status Quo. The brand has a long-established reputation as a leading force in fashion apparel. Status Quo is a great fitment for a franchise like Baahubali as their strong retail & distribution presence will help us reach fans across the country & keep alive the Baahubali craze!” said CEO, Arka Mediaworks, Shobu Yarlagadda.

CEO & Founder, Black White Orange, Bhavik Vora added, “When we created the style guide for Baahubali with Rajamouli Sir, we wanted to create designs where each art would tell a story and bring alive the world of Baahubali. We stitched a perfect partnership when we collaborated with Status Quo, who gave life to this vision and depicted the true essence of this brand.”