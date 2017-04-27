Product Innovation: Lee launches Body Optix denims for Indian women

LEE Jeans has unveiled a game changing product innovation designed for the Indian women – BODY OPTIX denims!

Here, traditional denim designs are combined with ground-breaking vision science and design to create holistic body shaping specifically for the Indian female body.

After extensive scientific tests and consumer research, premium lycra beauty fabrics and authentic design details have been incorporated with exquisite craftsmanship.

The collection promises to create holistic body shaping specifically for the Indian female body, with an unprecedented 360° total body shaping and fully flattering fit.