Cover Story completes one year with six stores in three cities

Cover Story by Future Style Lab, a subsidiary of Future Group, completed a year this month. Launched last year in April, this fast fashion brand brings the latest in runway fashion to its stores through its collection of women’s clothing and accessories.

The Cover Story essence is resolutely feminine, classy and experimental. It has created its own language of style, with stylish pieces and sharp details. Cover Story addresses the sartorial needs of the contemporary woman who is a citizen of the world. The brand provides fresh and fast fashion, while innovatively integrating global designs in an Indian context. The core of the brand is to provide new collections every week at competitive prices.

In the last one year, Cover Story has opened six standalone stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Surat. Apart from these stores, the brand has a nation-wide presence in multiple SIS formats including Central, Kapsons, Iconic and Sohum. It also has a strong presence online with partners such as Myntra and Jabong.

CEO, Future Style Lab, Manjula Tiwari said “We are excited to complete a year and are looking forward to launching multiple new stores, featuring the latest in trends showcased through our collections. Our design team in London keeps drawing inspirations from the world fashion trends and coming up with designs that can be worn on different occasions by the contemporary women in India.”

Cover Story is a fashion retailer of women’s clothing and accessories, with the Style Lab headquartered in London. The brand aims to set the pace for India’s fast-fashion business through integrating global fashion design with smart and efficient sourcing.

The latest collection by Cover Story – Spring Summer’17 Collection is inspired by the story of two BFFs, who are bold, adventurous and ready to rock the world. Each story in the collection speaks about the journey to discover and explore one’s fashion identity. The collection, designed at the creative headquarters in London, consists of women’s apparel, accessories and shoes. Luxurious and contemporary designs make the collection versatile enough to be worn on different occasions, during the day or night, by the modern woman. The collection draws inspiration from nine unique storylines, each designed with a catwalk trend, form, fabric and fit in mind.