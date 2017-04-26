PVR Cinemas to add 5 more IMAX theatres in India

Multiplex major PVR Cinemas on Wednesday signed an agreement with IMAX Corporation to add five more IMAX theatres in India.

Through this rollout, PVR cinemas will reach a count of 10 IMAX screens in the country.

The new IMAX theatres, which are planned to be located in Delhi and other major metropolitan markets, are slated to begin opening this year, with all theatres expected to launch by the end of 2019, read a statement issued on Wednesday.

“With IMAX anchoring our most important locations, we look forward to further strengthening our presence in India by offering our patrons the most technologically advanced movie going experience available,” said Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited, Ajay Bijli.

IMAX CEO, Richard L. Gelfond also said that they “trying to develop the Indian market for 15 years”.

“Our 26 theatres in India, signed or open, and our 10 signings in the last year show that India is becoming a very important market for us,” Gelfond said.