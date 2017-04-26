Jaquar acquires Euro Ceramics for Rs 100 crore; to invest Rs 310 cr

Sanitary ware company Jaquar Group has acquired a plant of Kutch-based Euro Ceramics for Rs 100 crore, and will invest Rs 310 crore this fiscal on expansions, and setting up a new plant for lighting products.

According to a PTI report: The Euro Ceramics plant in Bhachau, Kutch is spread over 17 acres and is among the most state-of-the-art facilities in Asia, the Promoter and Director of the company, Rajesh Mehra said.

“We have taken over the plant of Euro Ceramics in a Rs 100 crore deal. With this, Jaquar Group now has five manufacturing facilities in India and one in South Korea. We have planned to invest Rs 80 to 90 crore on this plant during this year on modernisation and capacity expansion,” Mehra was quoted by PTI as saying.

This up-gradation would take the current plant production capacity from 1.2 million sanitary ware pieces to 1.8 million pieces, he added.

“We make faucets and shower products in Bhiwadi while lighting products are made at our Manesar plant. In this year, we have planned to set up a greenfield plant at Bhiwadi to manufacture lighting products. We would invest around Rs 100 crore. It will become operational in one year,” Mehra was further quoted by PTI as saying.

In addition, the company will be investing around Rs 130 crore for the expansion of the existing faucet plant in Bhiwadi. After this expansion, the capacity of the plant would be over 1 lakh pieces in day.

The company also announced to add an assembly line to manufacture drivers for lighting products at their Manesar plant.

“Drivers are the heart for any light. We are in process of setting up our own assembly line for drivers at Manesar. Upon completion next month, that plant will become Indias first ever facility to manufacture such drivers” Mehra told PTI.

The privately-held company posted a turn over of Rs 2,753 crore in 2016-17 and is eyeing to achieve a turn over of Rs 3,500 crore by 2017-18, Mehra said.