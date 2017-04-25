Vinay Bhatia,

CEO – Loyalty & Analytics,

Future Group

Vinay Bhatia is CEO – Group Loyalty and Analytics and is leading the 1X1 strategy across the Future Group. This includes initiatives across loyalty programs (including BBPC, Payback and T24), payment wallets, gift vouchers and cards, customer and data analytics.

In his earlier stint, Bhatia was with Shoppers’ Stop, where he last served as an Executive Vice President, overseeing Marketing, Loyalty and Analytics. He was part of Shoppers Stop for eight years and was an integral part of the executive committee and leadership team.

He is fascinated by data analytics and the science of shopping and has made significant contributions to the growth of this function. He is passionate about data-driven marketing that is measurably linked to business.

With 23 year experience in customer-facing roles in sales and marketing across various product categories, Bhatia also held a leadership role at Marico Ltd working on brands like Parachute, Saffola and Sweekar and was also instrumental in launching Marico’s first international subsidiary, Marico Bangladesh Limited. He has also held pivotal roles at Asian Paints and Blowplast.

Bhatia holds a Master’s in Management Studies from Sydenham Institute of Management, Mumbai University and a Bachelor’s in Science (Statistics) from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.